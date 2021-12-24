Merry Christmas

While the mercury may not agree, it’s Christmas Eve, traditionally a time when most are bundling down for a long winter’s nap.

A forecasted temperature of 70 degrees on Christmas Day may not be a bad thing. Children will be able to get outside to play, and, for the enterprising, you may be able to clear some of those leaves from the yard finally.

Whatever you do this Christmas — chores around the house, playing with friends or family, or nothing at all — we hope you enjoy this special time of year.

We’ll see you back here on Monday, December 27, with more news and information about our communities. Next week, look for our annual recap of the most-read stories of the year.

We’ll post breaking news updates to Twitter.

Here are the most-read stories from the past seven days: