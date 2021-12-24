Merry Christmas

While the mercury may not agree, it’s Christmas Eve, traditionally a time when most are bundling down for a long winter’s nap.
A forecasted temperature of 70 degrees on Christmas Day may not be a bad thing. Children will be able to get outside to play, and, for the enterprising, you may be able to clear some of those leaves from the yard finally.
Whatever you do this Christmas — chores around the house, playing with friends or family, or nothing at all — we hope you enjoy this special time of year.
We’ll see you back here on Monday, December 27, with more news and information about our communities. Next week, look for our annual recap of the most-read stories of the year.
We’ll post breaking news updates to Twitter.
Here are the most-read stories from the past seven days:
- Police report: Body found behind an area convenience store
- Exclusive: 2 Prince William sites considered for new Washington Football stadium
- 1 man found shot outside Dumfries
- Man shoots himself at Widewater State Park in front of law enforcement
- 4 flee scene of reported house fire in Dale City
- Driver killed in fiery crash on Purcell Road
- Wire thieves from Manassas nabbed in Stafford, say authorities
- Community notes
- Police report: Gun stolen from Stafford house recovered in El Salvador, suspect nabbed at Dulles
- Fatty’s Taphouse to open in old Tim’s Rivershore spot in Spring 2022