Nelson Head, owner and founder of Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge, Virginia, tracks wholesale prices weekly so menu prices stay as fair as possible.

With the dog days of August upon us, Nelson notes that the family has inherited a small mixed-breed dog named Jack—very old, stubborn, and already partial to Dixie Bones BBQ meats (though still working out what to do with the bones).

Not-so-good news

Eggs: Up from 5 cents each a few weeks ago to 13 cents this week. The higher cost has pushed menu prices higher on potato salad, cornbread, and pies until the chickens get back to work.

Wholesale cost changes flow directly through to this week’s menu prices—the same transparent model used by grocery stores.

“I’m Nelson Head. Have a great day and thank you for listening.”