OmniRide is marking 40 years of service this August with community open houses and other events. The public is invited to tours from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the OmniRide Transit Center, 14700 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Western Maintenance Facility, 7850 Doane Drive in Manassas. Guests can explore buses, meet staff, enjoy food trucks, and enter raffles.
Operated by the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, the agency has grown from its 1986 roots into a regional network with free local bus, microtransit, and paratransit service extended through June 2027. Ridership hit 2.5 million trips in Fiscal Year 2026. Details on the planned time capsule and contests were not included in the release. More information is available at OmniRide.com.
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Full Press Release:
OmniRide Celebrates 40 Years of Service in August
WOODBRIDGE, VA – OmniRide is excited to celebrate 40 years of providing safe, reliable, and innovative mobility services across Northern Virginia. In the coming months, OmniRide will commemorate this milestone with community open houses, a time capsule celebration, contests, and other special events honoring riders, employees, partners, and the communities that have been part of the journey.
Operated by the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission (PRTC), OmniRide has evolved from a regional commuter service into a comprehensive transportation network connecting people to jobs, schools, healthcare, recreation, and destinations across the region.
“OmniRide’s 40th anniversary is not only a milestone for us but also a reflection of four decades of connecting people and supporting the region’s growth and prosperity,” said OmniRide’s Executive Director, Dr. Bob Schneider. “As both the region and our organization have evolved, we’ve expanded our services beyond Prince William County. We have introduced microtransit, weekend operations, and faster, more direct routes. This transformation has only been made possible by the vision of our Board of Commissioners and the dedication of our operators, mechanics, and staff.”
The story began in August 1986, when PRTC held its inaugural meeting to establish the Virginia Railway Express (VRE). In 1990, PRTC assumed responsibility for the “CommuterRide” bus service and ridesharing program in Prince William County. By the mid-1990s, the “OmniLink” local bus service had been introduced, expanding public transportation options throughout the community. In 1997, PRTC consolidated operations at the OmniRide Transit Center in Woodbridge, creating a central hub for regional transit services.
Over the past four decades, OmniRide has continued to evolve to meet the region’s changing transportation needs. Since February 2020, local bus routes, Microtransit, and Paratransit services have remained free to ride, a policy that the PRTC Board of Commissioners has extended through June 2027. In December 2023, OmniRide expanded its service area with new commuter routes serving Stafford, Falmouth, and Spotsylvania.
Recently, OmniRide introduced an Express Monthly Pass, expanded paratransit service, launched new Express routes from Front Royal and Warrenton, and partnered with the Transit app to provide riders with real-time information and trip planning.
OmniRide has also seen remarkable ridership growth. In August 2025, the agency celebrated surpassing 2 million passengers. During Fiscal Year 2026 (July 1, 2025–June 30, 2026), OmniRide recorded 2,532,167 passenger trips, its highest annual ridership since Fiscal Year 2017, reflecting the continued strength of the region’s post-pandemic transit recovery. In May, OmniRide was named runner-up for the Virginia Transit Association’s Hill Turner Ridership Award for Very Large Groups (2M+ Riders).
As part of the anniversary celebration, OmniRide invites riders, community members, local officials, partners, and transit enthusiasts to two special Community Open House events:
– Wednesday, September 23, 4 PM – 8 PM – OmniRide Transit Center, 14700 Potomac Mills Road, Woodbridge
– Wednesday, October 14, 4 PM – 8 PM – OmniRide Western Maintenance Facility, 7850 Doane Drive, Manassas
For the first time, the public will have the opportunity to explore both facilities through guided tours and interactive exhibits. Guests can meet OmniRide staff, learn how the transit system operates, explore buses and maintenance operations, visit community vendor displays, enjoy food trucks, and enter for a chance to win raffle prizes.
For more information about OmniRide’s 40th Anniversary celebration and related events, visit OmniRide.com.