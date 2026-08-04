OmniRide Celebrates 40 Years of Service

OmniRide is marking 40 years of service this August with community open houses and other events. The public is invited to tours from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at the OmniRide Transit Center, 14700 Potomac Mills Road in Woodbridge, and from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the Western Maintenance Facility, 7850 Doane Drive in Manassas. Guests can explore buses, meet staff, enjoy food trucks, and enter raffles.

Operated by the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission, the agency has grown from its 1986 roots into a regional network with free local bus, microtransit, and paratransit service extended through June 2027. Ridership hit 2.5 million trips in Fiscal Year 2026. Details on the planned time capsule and contests were not included in the release. More information is available at OmniRide.com.

Subscribe to our FREE email newsletter to get local news you can trust. https://www.potomaclocal.com/email-subscription/

Full Press Release: