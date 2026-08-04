Prince William County Hosts First Meeting on $93 Million Parkway-Clover Hill Interchange

“The Prince William County Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation and the city of Manassas, hosted the first community meeting on the $93 million Clover Hill-Parkway interchange project at the Washington Manassas Airport July 30,” InsideNoVA reported. Proposed plans include a diverging diamond interchange at Prince William Parkway and Clover Hill Road plus a single-lane roundabout at Clover Hill Road and Godwin Drive, along with an ADA-compliant shared-use path, to reduce congestion, improve safety and support expected growth from Washington Manassas Airport expansion. The project is about 15% designed and roughly 30% funded, with public comments accepted through Aug. 12.

Officials said full funding would lead to roughly five years of remaining work. A nearby Clover Hill Road homeowner described the existing four-way stop as highly dangerous due to frequent speeding and crashes, expressing support for the planned safety upgrades.

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