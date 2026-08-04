Traffic

Prince William County Hosts First Meeting on $93 Million Parkway-Clover Hill Interchange

By Uriah Kiser

“The Prince William County Department of Transportation, in collaboration with the Virginia Department of Transportation and the city of Manassas, hosted the first community meeting on the $93 million Clover Hill-Parkway interchange project at the Washington Manassas Airport July 30,” InsideNoVA reported. Proposed plans include a diverging diamond interchange at Prince William Parkway and Clover Hill Road plus a single-lane roundabout at Clover Hill Road and Godwin Drive, along with an ADA-compliant shared-use path, to reduce congestion, improve safety and support expected growth from Washington Manassas Airport expansion. The project is about 15% designed and roughly 30% funded, with public comments accepted through Aug. 12.

Officials said full funding would lead to roughly five years of remaining work. A nearby Clover Hill Road homeowner described the existing four-way stop as highly dangerous due to frequent speeding and crashes, expressing support for the planned safety upgrades.

Be a Local in the Know. Get All the News & Fewer Ads.
Since 2010, Potomac Local News has produced honest, trusted local news reporting.
Please become a member today for 100% access, and support community journalism.

Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

    View all posts