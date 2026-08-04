National Night Out Events Across Northern Virginia Today

Local police and sheriff’s departments across Northern Virginia are hosting National Night Out gatherings on Tuesday, August 4, 2026, inviting residents to connect with officers, enjoy family activities, and strengthen community partnerships. Details from Manassas, Manassas Park, Prince William County, Fredericksburg, and Spotsylvania follow below; Stafford County’s event is scheduled later in the season.

Dumfries

The Town of Dumfries Police Department is hosting National Night Out for an evening of fun, food, family, and community. Residents can meet local officers, explore police vehicles and equipment, enjoy activities for all ages, and connect with neighbors. More information from the Town of Dumfries Police Department.

Haymarket

The Town of Haymarket is hosting National Night Out from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 14710 Washington St. Community members are invited to gather with local law enforcement for this annual event that builds stronger connections through block parties, cookouts, and related activities. More information.

Manassas

The Manassas Police Department is holding its event from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Manassas Museum Lawn. Activities include police demonstrations, family-friendly activities, opportunities to meet officers, free food, and community resources. More information from Manassas PD.

Manassas Park

The City of Manassas Park Police Department welcomes the community from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Signal Hill Park for fun, food, music, games, community resources, and time with local first responders. More information from the City of Manassas Park.

Prince William County

Prince William County Police Department events run from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at multiple sites, including New Bristow Village (11976 Bristow Village Blvd) and Longview Apartments, as part of the countywide National Night Out celebration. More information from Prince William County.

Fredericksburg

Fredericksburg officers will visit neighborhoods throughout the afternoon and evening. Stops include Cobblestone (5:00–8:00 p.m., Clubhouse), Madonna House (3:30–5:00 p.m.), Great Oaks (6:00–7:30 p.m.), Heritage Park (4:00–6:00 p.m.), Silver Collection (6:30–8:30 p.m.), College Heights (5:00–7:00 p.m.), and Kingdom Family Fellowship Church/Fall Hill Neighborhoods (5:00–8:00 p.m.). More information from the City of Fredericksburg.

Spotsylvania County

The Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office is hosting a family-friendly event from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Spotsylvania Towne Center, where residents can meet deputies and celebrate community partnerships. More information from the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office.

Stafford County (Later Date)

Stafford County will hold its National Night Out on October 6, 2026, starting at 5:00 p.m. at Stafford Marketplace. The free, public event focuses on police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in building safer communities. Exhibitor registration is open; general registration is full with a waiting list available. More information from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

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