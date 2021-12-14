Business Fatty’s Taphouse to open in old Tim’s Rivershore spot in Spring 2022 By Rick Horner Published December 14, 2021 at 9:00AM | Updated June 28, 2022 at 9:04AM Fatty's Taphouse will open its third location inside the old Tim's Rivershore restaurant near Dumfries. This one’s for the people who really care about local news. Locals Only members get deeper reporting, more context, and fewer shortcuts. Think that’s you? 👉 Join Locals Only Already a member? Sign in Author Rick Horner View all posts #Locals Only #News #Restaurants