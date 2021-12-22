Police report: Body found behind an area convenience store

Body found behind 7-Eleven

Police found the body of a Dale City man in a wooded area.

Officers found the body of 32-year-old Emmerson Martinez Fuentes of the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in a wooded area behind a 7-Eleven store.

An emergency crew pronounced Fuentes dead on the scene. Police do not suspect foul play in his death, according to county police department spokeswoman Renee Carr.

Witnesses reported seeing Fuentes purchase alcohol from the convenience in the hours before his death.

Shots fired in North Stafford

Deputies went to the Doc Stone Road in North Stafford at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, after someone reported hearing gunshots.

A deputy found shell casings on the ground but no shooter. No one was injured, and no property was damaged.

Good samaritan injured after domestic dispute

A good samaritan ended up injured after he helped a woman escape an altercation with another man.

The woman and the man with whom she was arguing face charges.

Prince William police report: