Police report: Body found behind an area convenience store

Body found behind 7-Eleven
Police found the body of a Dale City man in a wooded area.
Officers found the body of 32-year-old Emmerson Martinez Fuentes of the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue in a wooded area behind a 7-Eleven store.
An emergency crew pronounced Fuentes dead on the scene. Police do not suspect foul play in his death, according to county police department spokeswoman Renee Carr.
Witnesses reported seeing Fuentes purchase alcohol from the convenience in the hours before his death.
Shots fired in North Stafford
Deputies went to the Doc Stone Road in North Stafford at 1:04 a.m. Tuesday, December 21, after someone reported hearing gunshots.
A deputy found shell casings on the ground but no shooter. No one was injured, and no property was damaged.
Good samaritan injured after domestic dispute
A good samaritan ended up injured after he helped a woman escape an altercation with another man.
The woman and the man with whom she was arguing face charges.
Prince William police report:
On December 19 at 6:03AM, officers responded to the 16900 block of Old Stage Rd. in Dumfries (22025) to investigate a hit and run. Upon arrival, officers located a 32-year-old man, suffering from injuries sustained during the vehicle crash.
The investigation revealed that while in the above area, the victim observed a physical altercation between a female acquaintance and an unknown man, later
identified as the accused.
The victim then picked up the female acquaintance in his vehicle, and as they left, the accused followed them where he struck the victim’s vehicle with his vehicle twice. Following a brief verbal altercation, the accused took the victim’s phone and left with the female acquaintance in the striking car. The victim reported non-life-threatening injuries.
While investigating, officers located the striking vehicle a short distance away and determined both the car and the license plates were previously reported stolen from separate jurisdictions.
Later that day, officers received information on the location of the female acquaintance, and while investigating, she falsely identified herself to officers and was later determined to be actively wanted out of another jurisdiction.
The female acquaintance, identified as Jessica Emily AYALA, was arrested following the investigation. A short time later, the accused, identified as Jeffrey Antonio TURCIOS, was also located and taken into custody without incident.
Arrested on December 19: [No Photos Available]
Jeffrey Antonio TURCIOS, 23, of no fixed address
Charge with 1 count of malicious wounding, 2 counts of hit & run, and 1 count of petit larceny Court Date: Pending | Bond: Unavailable
Jessica Emily AYALA, 20, of 14270 Princedale Dr. in Woodbridge Charged with and providing a false identity to law enforcement Court Date: Pending | Status: Released on a court summons