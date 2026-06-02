Police Blotter: Shooting, Machete Assault Reported

A man was arrested after allegedly firing a gunshot into an occupied apartment breezeway during an altercation in Woodbridge on May 31. No one was injured.

Other notable incidents include a machete attack at a Manassas gas station, an armed robbery of a juvenile on a minibike, and a strong-arm robbery at a Woodbridge bus stop. An additional arrest was also made in a February aggravated malicious wounding case.

This daily police blotter compiles the most significant incidents reported across local agencies.

Prince William County Police

Shooting into Occupied Dwelling in Woodbridge

On May 31 at 6:35 p.m., officers responded to the Landing at Mason’s Bridge Apartments in the 13100 block of Mason’s Bridge Road in Woodbridge for a shots-fired call. Investigation revealed two men in a physical altercation in the breezeway. One man pointed a firearm in the air and fired one shot through the third floor of the breezeway. No injuries or property damage were reported. A 28-year-old Woodbridge man was arrested and charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm, brandishing, possession of a firearm while under a protective order, carrying a concealed firearm, and intoxicated in public. He was held on $15,000 secured bond.

Malicious Wounding with Machete in Manassas

On May 31 at 7:30 p.m., officers responded to the Exxon station at 8289 Sudley Road in Manassas for an assault. A 45-year-old man and two acquaintances were standing outside when an unknown man approached, became aggressive, produced a machete, and swung it at the victim, striking him in the hand. The victim was treated at a hospital for his injuries. The suspect, described as a Hispanic male wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a reggae-style hat, fled on a bicycle. The investigation is ongoing.

Armed Robbery in Manassas

On May 29 at 10:15 p.m., officers responded to the 10900 block of Coverstone Drive in Manassas for a robbery. A 17-year-old juvenile on a minibike was approached by an unknown man who pointed a firearm at him, demanded the minibike, and fled on it. No injuries were reported. Officers quickly located and arrested a 34-year-old Manassas man. He faces charges including robbery and possession of a controlled substance. He is being held without bond.

Strong-Arm Robbery in Woodbridge

A robbery occurred on May 30 at 9:00 p.m. in the area of Richmond Highway and Featherstone Drive in Woodbridge. A 33-year-old man at a bus stop was approached by two unknown men who assaulted him and searched him for money before fleeing on foot. The victim sustained minor injuries.

Suspect descriptions: Black male, late teens to early 20s, thin, wearing black clothing and white-and-black shoes; Hispanic male, late teens to early 20s, heavyset with curly hair, wearing a white shirt.

Aggravated Malicious Wounding Arrest Update – Woodbridge

Police made an additional arrest in connection with an aggravated malicious wounding reported on February 21 in the 15900 block of Donald Curtis Drive in Woodbridge. A 62-year-old Woodbridge man was taken into custody on May 29 without incident. He faces a malicious wounding charge and is on a $5,000 unsecured bond. A second suspect was arrested on the day of the original incident. The victim, a 29-year-old man, sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries at a bus stop.

Vandalism with Swastikas in Woodbridge

Between May 29 and May 31, unknown person(s) spray-painted swastikas and derogatory lettering on a utility box in the 14100 block of Page Street in Woodbridge. The investigation is ongoing.

Fredericksburg Police

Violent Assault on Ficklen Island

Fredericksburg Police are investigating a violent assault that occurred on Ficklen Island between approximately 8:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on June 1. A large police presence responded to the Riverside Drive area. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a black shirt and black shoes. No further details on injuries were released. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or video footage from the area is asked to contact Fredericksburg Police at 540-373-3122.

Stafford County Sheriff’s Office

Multiple DUI Arrests

Stafford deputies made several DUI arrests over the weekend, including incidents involving erratic driving, accidents, and a case with a child in the vehicle. Those arrested include a 26-year-old Fredericksburg man, a 22-year-old Fredericksburg man, a 37-year-old Washington, D.C. man, a 51-year-old Fredericksburg man, and a 26-year-old Stafford woman who faces additional child abuse and neglect charges. Most were held on secured bonds or until sober.

Larceny at Target in Stafford

On May 29, a 19-year-old Stafford man was arrested at Target in the 1090 block of Stafford Market Place after allegedly stealing items while trespassing. He faces multiple counts of concealment and trespassing and was held without bond.

Narcotics Arrest in Stafford

On May 30, a 42-year-old Fredericksburg woman was charged with possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance following a traffic stop on Warrenton Road and I-95. She was held on a secured bond.

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