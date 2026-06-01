Fredericksburg Weighs Gateway Village Redevelopment

“Something along those lines is what we’re envisioning,” Fredericksburg Free Press reported. “Maybe it’s volleyball one weekend, a basketball tournament the next weekend, soccer, indoor field hockey, all sorts of things.”

“The net new taxes generated by the higher density mixed use development can cover the debt service on the city investment required to make them feasible from a developer’s standpoint,” Woodworth said.

City leaders reviewed five redevelopment scenarios for the 29-acre Gateway Village Shopping Center along Route 3 during a joint work session this week, the third phase of a study that began in 2024. Options range from townhomes to mixed-use projects, including one anchored by a sports facility with hotels and another by a headquarters office with nearly 1,000 apartments. Higher-density concepts would likely need city support for parking, stormwater, or a destination plaza.

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