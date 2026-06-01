Quantico Live Fire Training Set This Week

“Marine Corps Base Quantico operates 43 live-fire ranges that support training from small arms to explosive demolitions to artillery fire to the delivery of live-aerial munitions,” Marine Corps Base Quantico announced. “Because training on Quantico is continuous, residents can expect to always hear some noise or feel vibrations.”

The base released its schedule for multiple live fire demonstrations from June 5 through June 12, including events with 50-pound non-fragmenting charges, .50 caliber weapons, and extended overnight sessions on several days. Impacts on noise and vibrations in surrounding communities can vary based on location and weather. For real-time updates, the base recommends following its official Facebook page.