Manassas Icon Zandra’s Destroyed in Culpeper Fire

“Early this morning, a fire caused catastrophic damage to our building in Culpeper. While the restaurant is a total loss, we are grateful beyond words that no one was injured and that everyone appears to be safe,” Zandra’s owner Miguel Pires said, as the Culpeper Star Exponent reported. “Right now, our focus is on supporting our team members and their families as we work through what comes next. While today is heartbreaking, we are thankful that everyone is safe.”

The second location of Zandra’s Taqueria, a longtime fixture of the downtown Manassas dining scene, was destroyed in the early morning blaze Saturday at 302 E. Davis Street in downtown Culpeper. According to Historic Manassas Inc’s Facebook page, community help is being sought to support the business and its team as they face an uncertain future.

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