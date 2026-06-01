Wartime Museum Lawsuit Advances in Court

“The foundation’s attorneys filed a subsequent response in early May denying the majority of the allegations in the suit, admitting that the parties never signed a final operating agreement or ground lease as the museum plaintiffs alleged but denying the remainder of the allegations in that section,” InsideNoVa reported. “Yet, the Museum persisted in its efforts, continuing to refine site plans, engage with engineers, conduct environmental studies, and expand its fundraising base to support the planned buildout.”

A Prince William County Circuit Court judge denied the Hylton Foundation’s motion in April, and a discovery hearing is expected in June. The National Museum of Americans in Wartime is seeking at least $50 million or restitution after the foundation promised in 2012 to fund development on 67 acres in eastern Prince William County near Dale Boulevard.