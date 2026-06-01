Stafford Fire and Rescue Celebrates Two Retirements

Stafford County Fire and Rescue is celebrating the retirement of two of its members.

“Please join us in congratulating Technician Doug Gress who is retiring from Stafford County Fire and Rescue after more than 10 years, in addition to a full career as a United States Marine,” Stafford County Fire and Rescue announced. “Please join us in congratulating Battalion Chief Charlie Freeman on his retirement from Stafford County Fire and Rescue after more than 25 years of dedicated service!”

“Thank you for everything, Technician Gress! Congratulations and best wishes!” the department added. “Thank you for everything, Chief! Congratulations and best wishes!”

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