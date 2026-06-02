Manassas Park Raises Progressive Pride Flag to Kick Off Pride Month

Manassas Park officials and community leaders raised the Progressive Pride Flag outside City Hall on Monday evening to mark the start of Pride Month, continuing a tradition the city has observed since 2017 as the first local government entity in Prince William County to officially recognize the month.

City Manager Carl Cole welcomed attendees, including local elected officials and regional community leaders, to the ceremony, emphasizing inclusion, visibility, and community.

Mayor Alanna Mensing highlighted the city’s long-standing commitment to diversity.

“This is one of my favorite events because it shows who we really are here in Manassas Park. Diverse, accepting, and proud,” Mensing said. “The flying of the Pride flag stands as a clear and powerful declaration. Despite what is happening elsewhere in our nation, here in Manassas Park, LGBTQ+ persons are accepted, welcomed, and uplifted.”

Vice Mayor Darryl Moore, an openly gay man, spoke about both progress and ongoing challenges for the LGBTQ+ community.

“Pride Month is deeply personal to me,” Moore said. “But Pride is not about just celebration, it’s also about vigilance.” He expressed concern about recent federal actions affecting transgender rights, noting they impact “real lives, real families, real children.”

“Here in Manassas Park, we choose a different path. We choose dignity over division. We choose inclusion over hate,” Moore said. He described the flag as “a powerful symbol of hope, courage, and solidarity,” adding that LGBTQ+ residents “belong” and “are not alone.”

Equality Prince William President William “Dave” Dooley thanked Manassas Park for its leadership role and spoke about the importance of representation and chosen family.

“Manassas Park led the way in 2017,” Dooley said. “It’s the first official government entity within the borders of Prince William County to recognize June as Pride Month.” He described Pride Month as both a celebration and “a call to action” amid current challenges facing LGBTQ+ families.

City of Manassas Council Member Tom Osina praised Manassas Park’s consistent support for Pride initiatives.

“Pride is more than a celebration. It’s a message, and it’s a reminder to those who may still be discovering who they are that they are not alone,” Osina said. Public displays of acceptance provide “comfort” and “hope” to those not yet ready to come out, he added.

Speakers described Pride Month as both a celebration and a call to action for continued visibility and support.

The ceremony concluded with the raising of the Progressive Pride Flag outside City Hall. Treasurer Donald Schumacher assisted with the flag.

City officials also encouraged residents to visit the Pride Month book display at the Manassas Park Library, on view from June 4 through June 30.