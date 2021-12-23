Community Notes

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Bag for good: For the month of January, Central Rappahannock Regional Library’s Porter Branch in North Stafford will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of a $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Giant Food located on 317 Worth Avenue. [Central Rappahannock Regional Library]

Light your vote: Voting in the inaugural year of Occoquan Lights ends today. Inspired by the popular Lewes Lights program of Lewes, Delaware, Occoquan Lights encourages homes and businesses in the Town of Occoquan to decorate the exteriors of their buildings for the winter holiday season. [Occoqaun Mayor Earnie Porta]

Statewide labor shortage ahead?: A U.S. court of appeals ruling that will allow the federal government to impose a vaccine mandate on businesses could hurt the supply chain and amplify the labor shortage in Virginia and nationwide, according to a business group fighting against the rule. [The Center Square]

The preceding post is a round of stories posted to local and state news websites and press releases emailed to us. Please email your news for inclusion in this post.