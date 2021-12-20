Two men in Stafford County shot themselves over the weekend.

Deputies went to an apartment complex on Waterside Terrace, behind a Holiday Inn Express in North Stafford, after someone reported shooting at 11:57 p.m. Sunday, December 19. They found a man suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

The sheirff’s office states:

Sgt. Forman located the male, in his twenties, in an apartment, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head. The scene was made as safe as possible and Sgt. Forman began life-saving efforts on the victim. Fire and Rescue responded and transported the male to the hospital, where he is expected to recover. The handgun was seized as evidence and witnesses at the scene described the gunshot wound as self-inflicted. Detectives are continuing to investigate the case, but do not believe there is any danger to the public

Meanwhile, on Saturday, a man shot himself in the chest on the bank of the Potomac River in Stafford County.

Deputies went to Widewater State Park, at 101 Widewater State Park Road, at 7:33 a.m. Saturday for a report of a man who wanted to harm himself. They found a man in his 20s standing by the river with a handgun.

The man threatened to shoot himself in the head. Eventually, the man shot himself in the chest, was taken to a hospital, and expected to survive.

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