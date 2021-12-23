Wire thieves from Manassas nabbed in Stafford, say authorities

Stafford sheriff’s deputies caught Manassas men two men they say stole more than $12,000 of items from two home improvement warehouses.

Deputies captured the two men outside a Lowes at 299 Banks Ford Parkway, just off Route 17 in southern Stafford County a 1:31 p.m. Monday, December 20.

The authorities said the two men filled shopping carts full of electrical wiring and fled the store.

The Stafford sheriff’s office reports: