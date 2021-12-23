Wire thieves from Manassas nabbed in Stafford, say authorities

Stafford sheriff’s deputies caught Manassas men two men they say stole more than $12,000 of items from two home improvement warehouses.
Deputies captured the two men outside a Lowes at 299 Banks Ford Parkway, just off Route 17 in southern Stafford County a 1:31 p.m. Monday, December 20.
The authorities said the two men filled shopping carts full of electrical wiring and fled the store.
The Stafford sheriff’s office reports:
Deputy M.E. Gordon saw the Nissan as it fled the parking lot and pulled into the nearby Sonic restaurant. Deputy Gordon made contact with the Nissan driver and identified him as Jose Mendez, 30, of Manassas. A plethora of packaged electrical wire was visible in the rear seat of the vehicle.
Meanwhile, the second suspect had exited the Nissan and walked away from the area. Armed with the suspect description, Captain L. Peters III located the suspect walking through a nearby apartment complex. He was identified as Matthew Bigley, 28, of Manassas. Despite “knowing the law” and claiming to have a relative that practices law, there was probable cause to make the arrest.
The items taken from Lowe’s were valued at $6,530. An additional $6,799 worth of merchandise from the Home Depot on Worth Avenue in Stafford County was seized from the vehicle. Compounding the legal trouble for the suspects, a suspected controlled substance was found in the truck.
It may be hard to believe, but both suspects were discovered to be currently out on bond. This was quickly remedied as both received no bond after being charged with grand larceny, conspiracy and possession of a controlled substance.
Additional charges are possible as Deputy A.W. Sypolt investigates the seized property from the Home Depot.