Driver killed in fiery crash on Purcell Road

[Updated December 21] A Manassas woman died after a car ran off a road, struck a tree, and caught fire.

At 2:24 a.m., investigators with the Prince William police Crash Investigation Unit went to 12500 block of Purcell Road, just outside Dale City. The driver of a 2011 Honda Accord was speeding east on Purcell Road and lost control of the vehicle, police said. The car struck a tree, and a fire consumed the vehicle.

Rescue personnel went to the scene and pronounced the driver dead. The driver’s remains were taken to a Medical Examiner’s Office to confirm the identity, police said.

The two-lane Purcell Road links Dale Boulevard and Hoady Road to Route 234, a busy north-south thoroughfare in Prince Willaim County. Drivers must observe a posted 35 mph speed limit.

On Tuesday, December 21, police said the victim is Brian Parker, 37, of Woodbridge.

Correction: An earlier version fo this post incorrectly reported a woman who died in a fiery crash as 35-year-old Emily Kathryn Fleming, of Manassas. The victim in in this case has not been named.