4 flee scene of reported house fire in Dale City

On Tuesday night, fire and rescue crews rushed to a one-story home in Dale City.

According to witnesses, smoke billowed from the house in the 3400 block of Forestdale Avenue, near the intersection of Fairview Lane.

Four people left exited the house before firefighters arrived, according to a Dale City Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief on the scene. According to scanner traffic, crews went to the fire scene at 6:34 p.m.

Neighbors said they saw smoke billowing from the house before fire crews arrived. An incident commander with the Prince William County Fire and Rescue Department said she did not know if smoke billowed from the house when crews arrived and did not know if fire crews encountered flames after they went into the house.

She could not say when the county’s office of emergency communications received the call for help or when her crews arrived on the scene. Investigators continue to look into what caused the incident, she added.

Neighbors watched from the street as multiple firefighters entered and exited the house through an open front door.