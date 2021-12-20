1 man found shot outside Dumfries

Police found a man suffering a gunshot wound at an apartment complex on Route 1, outside Dumfries.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, was taken to a hospital for treatment, and did not cooperate with police, they said.

Prince William police state:

Shooting Investigation – On December 19 at 3:14AM, officers responded to the Broadstone at River Oaks Apartments located in the 3100 block of Chesapeake Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting. Upon arrival, officers observed a black sedan quickly leaving the area before a 28-year-old man exited an apartment building suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided first aid to the man until rescue personnel arrived at the location and transported him to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The initial investigation determined that the man was present in the apartment building during the shooting. The man was not cooperative with officers during the investigation. An apartment was found to have sustained damage consistent with being struck by projectiles. No additional injuries were reported. The investigation continues as detectives attempt to determine what events lead up to the shooting.

4 forced from parked SUV, robbed

On Saturday, December 18 at 8:49 p.m., an 18-year-old told police that he and three other friends were forced from their car in Woodbridge.

Officers went to PS Business Center Drive, near Home Depot, to investigate a robbery. The victim, a woman, and two other men were inside his parked Toyota SUV when two people were forced all from the vehicle, police said.

The two men implied they had a gun, made the victims lie down, stole cash and cell phones, and then stole the SUV. The victim said their robbers were a male and a female.