Police report: Gun stolen from Stafford house recovered in El Salvador, suspect nabbed at Dulles

[Corrected on December 17] A border crossing into El Salvador by a man living in Stafford County led to the discovery of a stolen firearm.

On August 30, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office learned of the theft of a firearm from a house in North Ferry Farm. The weapon is a Springfield Armory 9 millimeter handgun. The victim provided the serial number to enter the gun into a law enforcement database as stolen. Detective A. Sanchez, Jr. led the investigation.

The case was stagnant until September 24, when the victim found sights from in a house bedroom. A resident in the home was the prime suspect, authorities said.

The investigation stalled again as the prime suspect drove 3,000 miles, 57 hours to El Salvador.

The Detective got a break in the case on December 7 when an ATF Agent informed him a the agency had found a stolen gun.

El Salvadoran Civil Police stopped Bartolo Arias Olmos, 58, at the border with Guatemala. While searching his vehicle, police recovered the stolen gun.

The Stafford detective learned Arias Olmos had booked a flight from El Salvador to arrive at Dulles International Airport on December 11. The Detective obtained an arrest warrant for Sanchez for grand theft and teamed with Detective J.G. Wright III, and they arranged to meet the U.S. Marshals in the airport to make the arrest.

Police arrested Arias Olmos at Dulles, taking him into custody as he exited customs. Airport Police served the warrant and transported him to the magistrate in Loudoun County.

Arias Olmos was released on an unsecured bond pending his court date. Authorities said that the stolen gun remains in Central America and will likely not be returned.

1 killed, Fredericksburg man injured in crash

Police report a Barboursville man died and a Fredericksburg man injured in a crash in Orange County.

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Orange County. At 11:31 p.m. Friday, December 10, a 2013 Ford Focus traveled east along Route 655 (Weyburn Rd) just east of Route 20 (Constitution Hwy).

It crossed a double solid yellow centerline, ran off the left side of the roadway, and overturned before it collided with a power pole.

The driver of the Ford, John R. Herndon, 40, of Barboursville, Va., died at the crash scene. Herndon was not wearing a seatbelt.

A 20-year-old male passenger of Fredericksburg, Va., suffered life-threatening injuries. Emergency crews took him to UVA Medical Center. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

DUI suspect to law enforcement: “Sorry, I gotta go”

Authorities said that an intoxicated driver apologized before leading deputies on a short pursuit along Hope Road Tuesday, December 15.

At 1:37 p.m., Stafford sheriff’s Deputy D.R. Colona went to Hope Springs Marina on Hope Road to report a suspicious person in a black BMW.

The deputy located the BMW and questioned the driver, who said he lost his way while returning home. The deputy noticed the driver’s slurred speech and saw an open container of alcohol. Another deputy arrived, First Sergeant J.D. Floirendo, to serve as back-up, and the deputies told the driver to get out of the car to administer a sobriety test.

The driver responded with, “I’m sorry, but I gotta go,” and fled the scene, according to a press release from the sheriff.

The BMW drove less than a mile down Hope Road toward Route 1, reaching 55 mph before turning left and stopping on Bayview Overlook. Deputies followed in a pursuit lasting one minute. Deputies arrested the driver and learned he had a prior DUI arrest in Stafford County in October.

Jesse Davis, 47, of Stafford, faces charges of DUI second within five years, eluding and drinking while driving, states a sheriff’s office press release. Guards held Davis at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

The second suspect in Lake Ridge home burglary, malicious wounding case arrested

A second suspect is in custody after two women forced their way into a Woodbridge home and assaulted an occupant, police said.

On December 11 at 12:53 p.m., officers went to a home in the 12500 block of Armada Place in Lake Ridge to investigate a burglary. In this case, they found the suspect, and another woman went to the home, pushed their way past the homeowner, and went inside, police said.

Once in the home, the two suspects entered the room of the victim, a 39-year-old man, and struck him multiple times. The victim told police that he and the accused were previously involved in an argument over the phone where the suspect threatened the victim, police said.

Brandi Carissa Gooden eluded police until December 14, when officers took her into custody without incident. Gooden faces a burglary charge.

Police arrested the first suspect, Tyson Amorie Watson, 35, shortly after the burglary, police said.

Correction: An earlier version fo this post incorrectly reported a woman who died in a fiery crash as 35-year-old Emily Kathryn Fleming, of Manassas. The victim in in this case has not been named.