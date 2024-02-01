Good Thursday morning, and welcome to our newsletter. I don’t have a catchy name yet, so we’ll keep it simple. “Newsletter” is fine.

Today’s newsletter is brought to you by our longtime sponsors Virginia National Bank, where you can hit the target on your financial goals in 2024 with its new four-month, nine-month, and 15-month CD Specials at 5.35%.

Sunny and mild, showers later…Water’s End Brewery has your weather forecast because, sometimes, no matter the weather, all you need is a Damn Beer.

Volunteers were out in force counting the homeless in Prince William County this past weekend, participating in the region’s annual homeless count. As this Potomac Local original report uncovered, the county used a new method to boost participation in the survey — distributing gift cards.

A Haymarket man is charged after police said he shot and killed his 16-year-old cocker-spaniel.

For Locals Only: Rebellion Bourbon Bar & Kitchen in downtown Fredericksburg offers a unique bourbon experience with over 180 selections, signature cocktails, and a locally sourced menu.

Launched in 2020, it survived pandemic challenges by adapting its services. Recognized as a top whisky bar, Rebellion is more than a bourbon bar—it’s a downtown destination.

Our ‘Locals Only’ members get first read. In a world filled with everyday heroes and extraordinary tales, Potomac Local is your trusted source for news and stories that matter in our community. Join Today!

From bourbon to beer, the local brewery market is tightening, and beer-makers in our area must differentiate themselves to stay afloat. The Prince William Times reports (leaky paywall) that, nationally, breweries experienced close to zero growth in 2022, and sales declined 2% in the first half of 2023. Locally, demand for brewpubs is still strong, but consumer tastes are changing.

Hello, baby! A Virignia State Police trooper delivered a baby on the side of Interstate 66 in Prince William County. Mom, Audrey, and Dad are doing well, we’re told.

Way to go, baby! Mary Washington University grad Jin Wong talks about his fateful interview with baseball legend Hank Aaron and his 24 years with the Kansas City Royals. Not a bad representative for the class of 1997, who is now working for the Chicago White Sox.

Now for Local Spotlight Member News.

Join the fun at Manassas Park Community Center! Now accepting applications for Teen Recreation Leaders. Dive into exciting opportunities working with teens in the Community Center and Teen Center. Contact Mike Arrington at [email protected] for more info.

Now accepting applications for Teen Recreation Leaders. Dive into exciting opportunities working with teens in the Community Center and Teen Center. Contact Mike Arrington at [email protected] for more info. Dive into Dixie Bones BBQ in Woodbridge! Sunday Special: All You Can Eat BBQ Buffet, 11 am – 3 pm. Adults $18.95, Kids (under 12) $9.95.

Join Local Spotlight today and put the power of Potomac Local, reaching 1.5 million readers online, on social, and in this email newsletter, to work for you.

Best in the biz: The 2024 Prince William Chamber of Commerce Business Award nominees are up. You probably know a few of them. Voting is open until Valentine’s Day. The award show is on February 23, from 5 to 10 p.m. at Foxchase Manor. Good luck to all the nominees!

Not to be outdone, Stafford County announced its business appreciation ceremony in April at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

In Richmond, there have been at least 2,529 bills and resolutions introduced during the General Assembly session. Of these, at least 87 have been passed in the House, and 147 have been passed in the Senate. The Prince William Chamber of Commerce updates us.

Also announced, Prince William County will hold its second annual “State of Parks” event on Feb. 29. The county parks department manages 5,000+ acres of parkland, 80 park properties, and 60+ miles of trails. Get out there.

Helping to spread the word, Occoquan Mayor Earine Porta tells us where to drop off Valentine’s for Vets, a project of Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Prince William, Stafford, Fredericksburg).

And, since we’ve brought politics into it (because what’s a Potomac Local newsletter without some local politics?), time is running out for you to register to vote in person.

That’s it for today. Please email us your news tips and photos, or say hello.

Thanks for reading, and we’ll see you tomorrow.

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