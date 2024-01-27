Unleash your inner hero: Join the Potomac Local ‘Locals Only’ membership!

Attention, citizens of Prince William County, Stafford County, Manassas, Manassas Park, and Fredericksburg – the time has come for you to don your capes and join forces with Potomac Local News as we invite you to become our esteemed “Locals Only” members!

In a world filled with everyday heroes and extraordinary tales, Potomac Local is your trusted source for news and stories that matter in our community.

Daily Planet may call the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office when Superman is unavailable, but we call on you, our community, to be the real heroes!

A Locals Only membership is your key to exclusive content, behind-the-scenes access, and the information to help shape our hometown. Potomac Local News is at the forefront of showcasing the incredible tales within our neighborhoods of those fighting against cancer, advocates for congestion relief, and public servants leaving indelible marks.

Join us and be part of the heroics that shape our community:

Superintendent Leads the Way! Celebrate the heroes who shape the future and learn about the remarkable achievements of Prince William County Public Schools under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. LaTanya D. McDade. Stay informed about the positive impact on student success and educational milestones.

Play4Kay Initiative: Discover the inspiring stories of cancer survivors and the heroes who support them. Potomac Local News is proud to amplify the #Play4Kay initiative by the Kay Yow Cancer Fund, combating cancers affecting women.

Smashing Barriers to Summer Fun: Potomac Local brings you the heroic initiative of the “Count Me In” scholarship. Provided by the Prince William Parks Foundation, this scholarship aims to be a beacon of hope for families at or below the poverty line.

Champions of Congestion Relief: Dive into the ongoing projects and efforts to improve your commute. From interchange projects to widening the parkway, Potomac Local is committed to informing you about developments that ease traffic congestion in Prince William County.

Safety of World Leaders: Gain exclusive insights into the preparations and challenges faced by local heroes ensuring the safety of world leaders. Potomac Local had an exclusive interview with Jolene Berry, Assistant Airport Director at Manassas Regional Airport, on how the airport prepared for President Biden’s visit.

Honoring Public Servants: Remember the heroes who took the arrows while working to improve our community. Potomac Local pays tribute to Elmer Cassius “Bill” Williams, a dedicated public servant whose legacy of commitment and service inspires us all.

“Souper” Celebration: Join us in celebrating the extraordinary soup makers who curb your wintertime hunger. Historic Manassas Inc. is gearing up for a “souper” celebration, and Potomac Local News is your guide to this heartwarming event.

Unleash your inner hero, become a “Locals Only” member, and join the Potomac Local community! Together, we’ll continue to write the stories that shape our neighborhoods and make a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens.

Get all the news and fewer ads. Are you a Local? Thank you for your continued support.

Uriah Kiser

Potomac Local News

Founder and Pubilsher