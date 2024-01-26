Stafford County mourns former Board of Supervisors member Elmer Cassius “Bill” Williams

Stafford County is grieving the passing of Elmer Cassius “Bill” Williams, a dedicated public servant who left an indelible mark on the community. Williams, who served as the Aquia District representative on the Board of Supervisors from 1990 to 1993, passed away recently, leaving behind a legacy of commitment and service.

Williams was not only an esteemed member of the Board but was elected Vice Chairman by his fellow Board members in 1992 and 1993. Prior to his role on the Board of Supervisors, he dedicated 18 years of service to the Stafford County Planning Commission. His family’s roots in Stafford County date back to 1859, and they have a storied history of contributing to local governance.

Chairman of the Board of Supervisors Meg Bohmke, representing the Falmouth District, expressed heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Board and the citizens of Stafford County. “Mr. Williams embodied service to the public. He had deep roots in the community and always cared about what the residents wanted,” Bohmke remarked.

Williams was passionate about transparency and ensuring that the work of the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors was accessible to the public. He advocated for considering the voices of the community in decision-making processes.

The Board of Supervisors, as the governing body of the County, is responsible for enacting laws, setting policies, approving budgets for County services, and determining tax rates. Additionally, the Board appoints citizens to various boards, authorities, commissions, and committees that play a crucial role in shaping the community.

The seven-member Board, elected for four-year terms from seven single-member districts, plays a pivotal role in Stafford County’s governance. Elections for these positions are held as part of the Virginia general election in November of odd-numbered years.