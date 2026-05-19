FAA Approves Name Change: Manassas Regional Airport Becomes Washington Manassas Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has officially approved the renaming of Manassas Regional Airport to Washington Manassas Airport as its commercial and ticketing name, marking a significant step in the facility’s rebranding ahead of planned passenger service.

The airfield will continue to operate as Harry P. Davis Field, and the airport’s three-letter identifier HEF remains unchanged. The approval clears the way for updated signage, marketing materials, airline ticketing systems, and other operational changes at Virginia’s largest general aviation airport.

City officials and airport stakeholders have long pursued the name adjustment to better position the facility within the competitive Washington, D.C.-area aviation market. With commercial passenger flights targeted for spring 2027, leaders argued that including “Washington” first would improve visibility for travelers searching for D.C.-region destinations—similar to how other regional airports brand themselves.

The Manassas City Council unanimously approved the change on April 14, 2026. Costs are estimated at approximately $100,000, covered entirely by the airport’s enterprise fund from user fees, with no affect on city taxpayers or the general fund. Support came from the Airport Commission, staff, tenants, and users.

A community survey conducted prior to the council vote drew 159 responses, showing 42% in favor and 58% opposed. Public feedback was divided, with some residents emphasizing the importance of preserving “Manassas” in the identity and questioning priorities amid other city needs, while supporters highlighted economic benefits and marketing realities.

The rename aligns with broader redevelopment efforts. Under a long-term lease with Avports, private investment is funding terminal upgrades, a new air traffic control tower, and infrastructure to support limited commercial service. Early routes could include destinations in New York, Florida, and other regional markets. All upgrades are privately funded.

Read the full FAA documentation here.

This development follows similar moves by nearby airports, such as Stafford Regional Airport’s rebrand to Washington Executive – Stafford Regional Airport. The change does not affect current general aviation operations, which include flight training, corporate, law enforcement, and medevac flights.

Airport officials say the updated name will roll out in coordination with ongoing construction and certification processes for commercial service. Travelers and tenants will see phased updates to websites, apps, signage, and reservation systems in the coming months.