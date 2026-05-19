LIVE @ 6 p.m.: Stafford County Board of Supervisors Vote on Buc-ee’s 

The Stafford County Board of Supervisors is expected to vote tonight on the highly contentious Buc-ee’s project after more than three years of debate.

If approved, this would become only the third Buc-ee’s in Virginia — joining the existing location near Harrisonburg and the one soon to be built just outside Richmond.

The massive travel center is proposed at I-95 Exit 140 / Courthouse Road in Stafford County. It would feature more than 120 gas pumps and approximately 74,000 square feet of retail space. The rezoning request has drawn strong opinions from residents concerned about traffic impacts on local roads versus those who see it as a major economic development opportunity.

We are streaming the entire Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting, including public comment and the anticipated Buc-ee’s vote. Refresh this page or tune in directly on our YouTube channel for real-time coverage.

Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026

Drop your thoughts in the comments below — are you FOR or AGAINST Buc-ee’s coming to Stafford County?

Follow the discussion and stay updated with Potomac Local News.