Podcast: Buc-ee’s Decision Day, Bunny Suit Suspect, Bennett School Battle 

In today’s episode, we cover the top local stories and dive deep into today’s big Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting on the controversial Buc-ee’s project.

Timestamps

00:00 — Opening & Welcome: It’s Buc-ee’s Day in Stafford

— Opening & Welcome: It’s Buc-ee’s Day in Stafford 02:11 — Creepy Fredericksburg News: Man in Pink Bunny Suit Following Children

— Creepy Fredericksburg News: Man in Pink Bunny Suit Following Children 10:00 — Old Bennett School in Manassas – Preserve or Demolish for Courthouse Expansion?

— Old Bennett School in Manassas – Preserve or Demolish for Courthouse Expansion? 18:30 — Virginia Assault Weapons Ban Facing Multiple Lawsuits

— Virginia Assault Weapons Ban Facing Multiple Lawsuits 25:30 — Panel Discussion Begins: Bart Randall & Kelly Sienkowski Join

— Panel Discussion Begins: Bart Randall & Kelly Sienkowski Join 27:20 — Buc-ee’s Project Overview & Rezoning Vote Tonight

— Buc-ee’s Project Overview & Rezoning Vote Tonight 32:00 — Bart Randall: Traffic Concerns, VDOT Issues & Local Impacts

— Bart Randall: Traffic Concerns, VDOT Issues & Local Impacts 40:00 — Kelly Sienkowski: Economic Development & Stafford’s Business Reputation

— Kelly Sienkowski: Economic Development & Stafford’s Business Reputation 48:00 — Jobs, Tax Revenue & Long-Term Growth Debate

— Jobs, Tax Revenue & Long-Term Growth Debate 55:00 — Final Thoughts + Viewer Poll: For or Against Buc-ee’s?

Quick Summary

Bart (who opposes the project), Uriah, and Kelly (who support the economic benefits) break down the massive Buc-ee’s proposal at I-95 Exit 140 / Courthouse Road. They discuss traffic spillover, revenue projections, job quality, the diverging diamond interchange, and whether Stafford should approve the rezoning tonight.

Live Tonight: We’ll be live-streaming the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting, where the Buc-ee’s vote is expected. Watch at PotomacLocal.com.

What do you think? Drop a ❤️ if you want Buc-ee’s or a 😢 if you don’t — and tell us why in the comments!

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