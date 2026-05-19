Podcast

Podcast: Buc-ee’s Decision Day, Bunny Suit Suspect, Bennett School Battle 

By Potomac Local News

In today’s episode, we cover the top local stories and dive deep into today’s big Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting on the controversial Buc-ee’s project.

Timestamps

  • 00:00 — Opening & Welcome: It’s Buc-ee’s Day in Stafford
  • 02:11 — Creepy Fredericksburg News: Man in Pink Bunny Suit Following Children
  • 10:00 — Old Bennett School in Manassas – Preserve or Demolish for Courthouse Expansion?
  • 18:30 — Virginia Assault Weapons Ban Facing Multiple Lawsuits
  • 25:30 — Panel Discussion Begins: Bart Randall & Kelly Sienkowski Join
  • 27:20 — Buc-ee’s Project Overview & Rezoning Vote Tonight
  • 32:00 — Bart Randall: Traffic Concerns, VDOT Issues & Local Impacts
  • 40:00 — Kelly Sienkowski: Economic Development & Stafford’s Business Reputation
  • 48:00 — Jobs, Tax Revenue & Long-Term Growth Debate
  • 55:00 — Final Thoughts + Viewer Poll: For or Against Buc-ee’s?

Quick Summary

Bart (who opposes the project), Uriah, and Kelly (who support the economic benefits) break down the massive Buc-ee’s proposal at I-95 Exit 140 / Courthouse Road. They discuss traffic spillover, revenue projections, job quality, the diverging diamond interchange, and whether Stafford should approve the rezoning tonight.

Live Tonight: We’ll be live-streaming the Stafford County Board of Supervisors meeting, where the Buc-ee’s vote is expected. Watch at PotomacLocal.com.

What do you think? Drop a ❤️ if you want Buc-ee’s or a 😢 if you don’t — and tell us why in the comments!

Potomac Local News • All local news, all the time.

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