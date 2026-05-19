Old Bennett School Added to Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places List Ahead of Planned Demolition

The historic Old Bennett School, a 118-year-old landmark in downtown Manassas, has been named to Preservation Virginia’s annual list of Virginia’s Most Endangered Historic Places. The designation highlights growing concerns over the building’s future as Prince William County moves forward with plans to demolish it.

Preservation Virginia is expected to formally announce the listing, bringing statewide attention to the 1908-09 school building located on the Prince William County Judicial Center campus. To mark the recognition, a public gathering will be held:

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 at 5:30 PM

Manassas Museum Plaza

9101 Prince William Street, Manassas

The event will celebrate the school’s historical significance and highlight preservation efforts amid ongoing demolition plans.

County Plans Call for Demolition in 2028

Despite community efforts to save the building, Prince William County officials plan to raze the Old Bennett School in 2028 as part of a $200 million expansion of the judicial center. County leaders are instead considering ways to “memorialize” the structure — such as displaying its columns or creating an exhibit inside the new complex — but have ruled out the estimated $54 million cost to restore and relocate it.

Reports the Prince William Times: “Despite some residents’ efforts to save it, the historic Bennett School is planned to be razed in 2028 to make way for a $200 million expansion of the Prince William County judicial center in downtown Manassas.”

The Bennett School served as an elementary school from 1909 to 1969 and was one of the first in the area to open to Black students. It later housed county police offices until 1989 and has sat vacant for 37 years.