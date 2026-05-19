Dominion Energy Plans Merger With NextEra

“Electricity demand is rising faster than it has in decades. Projects are getting larger and more complex. Customers need affordable and reliable power now, not years from now,” The Center Square reported.

The all-stock deal would create the world’s largest regulated electric utility, serving about 10 million customer accounts across Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida under the NextEra name. Dominion customers in those states would receive $2.25 billion in bill credits over two years after closing, with dual headquarters remaining in Richmond and Juno Beach, Florida. Dominion CEO Robert Blue would lead the regulated utilities side.

The transaction still needs approvals from shareholders and regulators including the Virginia State Corporation Commission, with an expected close in 12 to 18 months amid ongoing debates over grid upgrades and data center-driven demand in the region.

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