Osbourn High School Earns Blue Ribbons Across Performing Arts, Posts 9% Math SOL Gain

Osbourn High School is celebrating a banner year of academic, artistic, and athletic success, highlighted during a presentation to the Manassas City Council on May 11. Principal Dr. Jennifer Chapman shared the Eagles’ achievements, painting a picture of a school community thriving through innovation, dedication, and strong support.

All qualifying performing arts programs — choir, band, and orchestra — earned Blue Ribbons with superior ratings at competitions. The choir delivered a standout Disney spectacular and earned an invitation to perform at Disney earlier in the year. Students in orchestra, band, and visual arts are advancing to state-level competitions, while the school hosted its annual art show and Rock Fest.

Academically, Osbourn posted impressive gains. The math department achieved a 9% increase in Standards of Learning (SOL) scores last year — the largest in the area — through data-driven instructional shifts, improved Tier 1 teaching, and targeted remediation. No subject areas declined, and more SOL data is expected soon after this year’s testing window.

On the field, the boys’ soccer team remains undefeated heading into district playoffs. Esports qualified for state playoffs for the second consecutive year, and individual students excelled in speech and debate, SkillsUSA photography (heading to nationals), and other competitions.

The school also set records for student recognition. The quarterly Ovations program, which honors students nominated by teachers for positive contributions, saw its highest nomination total ever last quarter — an additional 70 students beyond the previous high. Attendance celebrations, supported by local businesses like Glory Days, rewarded improvement with field days and other events.

Chapman spotlighted the school’s robust Career and Technical Education (CTE) offerings. Osbourn provides 11 of 13 pathways, including auto tech, construction tech, robotics, CAD/architectural design, Project Lead the Way engineering, cosmetology, nursing (in partnership with UVA Health), EMT, and a new child development course launching next year. Students train to adult standards, log the same hours and competencies as professionals, and have certification exams covered by the city. Many graduates can enter the workforce immediately with credentials in hand.

Council Q&A Highlights Pathways and Attendance

Councilwoman Sonia R. Vásquez Luna praised the CTE depth, asking Chapman to elaborate. “To me that’s a great advantage for all the students as they have different skills or different interests,” she said. Chapman detailed how the programs prepare students for immediate entry into the workforce.

Councilman Tom Osina inquired about last year’s SOL progress and ongoing attendance trends. Chapman acknowledged that attendance remains the school’s single biggest challenge, but highlighted measurable gains in reducing tardiness, class cuts, and students leaving the building early. The school employs a robust tiered intervention system, including counselor outreach, dean-led family meetings, attendance officers, and home visits.

She noted that a cybersecurity incident in November 2025 — which forced Manassas City Public Schools to close for two days — temporarily disrupted the district’s automated parent notification system. The system has since been fully restored.

To help combat truancy, early-release students wear visible purple lanyards with passes. Chapman encouraged local businesses to check them and contact the school if students appear during school hours.

A Community Challenge

Chapman closed with an uplifting call to action: “It would be a really great challenge to ask every resident of the city to pick one event in a year that they want to come out and support — whether it’s performing arts, athletics, or the art show. It really shows positive examples for our students about how to engage in their community.”

School Board Vice Chair Dr. Zella Jones introduced Chapman, and council members expressed appreciation for the strong showing at Osbourn and across Manassas City Public Schools.

The presentation underscored broader themes from the meeting — pride in local education, workforce readiness through CTE, and the power of community involvement. As Osbourn’s Eagles soar in multiple arenas, their success reflects the dedication of students, staff, families, and a city committed to lifting up its schools.