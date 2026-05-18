Prince William NAACP Names New President

Prince William County NAACP announced that 1st Vice President Nijiama Smalls will step into the role of branch president after Rev. Dr. Karl Brower departs. The transition takes effect immediately and continues the organization’s work on civil rights and social justice across the country.

The branch thanked Rev. Dr. Brower for his dedicated service and the strong foundation he built. Smalls, founder and executive director of The Black Girl Healing Project, brings deep experience in community leadership, mental health advocacy and empowering Black women and girls. She is also a published author, a life member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and active in local groups, including Mocha Moms.

“I am deeply honored to step into this role and build upon the extraordinary legacy of Rev. Dr. Brower,” Smalls said in the announcement.

The public is invited to a meet-and-greet reception for Smalls on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. at First AME Church in Manassas. Registration is available at pwnaacp.org.

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