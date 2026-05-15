Stafford Deputies Arrest Five in Juvenile Mob Assault

Five people, including an 18-year-old and four juveniles, face charges after a mob assault on another juvenile in the England Run area of Stafford County.

Deputies responded on May 8, 2026, after camera footage showed four suspects attacking the victim on May 7 around 11 a.m. The assault stemmed from a prior incident. Detectives identified the group, learned firearms were involved, and recovered a gun during a traffic stop and search. The suspects admitted to the assault and robbing the victim of a firearm. A fifth suspect who filmed the incident was later identified and charged.

Jadin Sampson Johnson, 18, of Stafford, was charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, and assault by mob. He is held without bond at Rappahannock Regional Jail. The four juveniles face similar charges, including underage possession of a firearm and use of a firearm in a felony for some. They are held at the Rappahannock Juvenile Detention Center.

England Run is a residential area near Interstate 95 in northern Stafford County.

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