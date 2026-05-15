New Chick-fil-A Opens in Stafford Next Week

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant will open its doors on Thursday, May 21, at 930 Garrisonville Road, giving the community a fresh spot for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Owner-operator Mike Lindblom and his team are marking the occasion with a Moove-In Party on opening day. Guests of all ages who wear cow spots — from a full suit to a simple accessory — can redeem one free entrée or kid’s meal inside or at the drive-thru. The restaurant will serve customers Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. with dine-in, drive-thru, carry-out, delivery, and mobile options. It will also include an indoor play area where parents can keep an eye on their children.

Lindblom, a retired Marine who grew up in a military family, said the location feels like a homecoming because his Marine Corps career started and ended in the Garrisonville area. He plans to create about 85 jobs and give back through Chick-fil-A’s Shared Table program, which donates surplus food to local nonprofits. Chick-fil-A Inc. is also donating $25,000 to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to support hunger relief efforts.

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