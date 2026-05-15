Drivers Face Long Detour on Rock Hill Church Road

Stafford County drivers will lose access to a key stretch of Rock Hill Church Road starting Monday, June 1.

The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to close Route 644 between Dunbar Drive and Van Horn Lane for a two-year bridge replacement over Aquia Creek.

Crews will remove the temporary single-lane bridge installed in fall 2020 and build a larger two-lane structure. The new bridge will feature two 11-foot travel lanes, 6-foot paved shoulders and higher rails. It will handle all legal vehicle loads, including emergency vehicles and school buses, unlike the current 40-ton limit setup with its alternating traffic signal.

About 1,600 vehicles travel the road daily. Detour signs will direct traffic onto Garrisonville Road (Route 610), Joshua Road (Route 643) and Mountain View Road (Route 627). Message boards will provide advance warnings during the closure, which runs through June 2027. The $6.4 million project is being handled by WG Construction Co., Inc. of Manassas.

This comes after earlier preparations, including tree removal and maintenance work on the aging 50-year-old bridge.

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