I-95/395 Express Lanes Daytime Reversal Moves Up to 10 a.m. Starting May 21

Drivers using the I-95/395 E-ZPass Express Lanes should note an earlier switch in direction for summer travel. Starting Thursday, May 21, 2026, the daytime reversal will begin at 10 a.m. instead of 11 a.m. to better accommodate increased summer traffic.

Overnight reversals at 1 a.m. and the Saturday reversal at 2 p.m. remain unchanged.

The adjustment affects weekday operations when the lanes switch from northbound to southbound. Officials made the change to provide more southbound capacity earlier in the day as vacation and leisure travel ramp up.

Updated Express Lanes Schedule (Effective May 21, 2026)

Weekdays:

Closed for reversal : 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (except Monday)

: 1 a.m. to 2:30 a.m. (except Monday) Open northbound : 2:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

: 2:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Closed for reversal : 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.*

: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.* Open southbound: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.

*Note: The northbound-to-southbound reversal now starts at 10 a.m., with full southbound opening at 1 p.m.

Saturday:

Open southbound : 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

: 12 a.m. to 2 p.m. Closed for reversal : 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Open northbound: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Sunday:

Open northbound: 12 a.m. Sunday to 12 a.m. Monday

E-ZPass is required for use of the Express Lanes. Tolls are dynamic and vary based on traffic conditions.

Motorists are encouraged to check the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) website or the 95/395 Express Lanes app for real-time updates, especially during the transition period.

This schedule change is part of seasonal adjustments VDOT implements to handle fluctuating travel patterns. No other modifications to the overall Express Lanes operations were announced.