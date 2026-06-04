County Streamlines Tent Inspection Process

Prince William County is simplifying the permitting and inspection process for temporary tents to save residents and businesses time and money. Starting July 1, 2026, building inspectors will handle routine fire code checks during their regular visits, ending the need for separate inspections by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

The change eliminates the FMO 149 inspection fee, previously set at $303.45 for the next fiscal year. The initiative came from frontline county employees who spotted overlapping work between departments. Officials say it reduces bureaucracy while keeping safety standards intact.

Exceptions remain for larger or higher-risk setups. The Fire Marshal’s Office will still inspect tents with cooking operations, fuel-powered heaters, LP tanks, structures over 5,400 square feet, or those holding more than 300 people. Customers can find updated guidelines and forms on the county’s ePortal beginning July 1.

This employee-driven effort reflects ongoing work to improve local services in Prince William. For questions, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at (703) 792-6360 or [email protected].

Source: Press release from the Department of Development Services and Fire & Rescue.

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