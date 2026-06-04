Region Enters Drought Watch With Voluntary Conservation Call

Prince William Water is encouraging customers to practice wise water use after the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments declared a regional Drought Watch today.

The declaration comes due to persistent dry conditions, record-breaking temperatures, historically low Potomac River streamflow and a nearly eight-inch rainfall deficit over two years. Officials say water supplies in the Potomac River and backup reservoirs remain adequate for now, but they are asking residents and businesses to voluntarily conserve to help prevent more serious drought conditions.

Simple steps include watering lawns and plants less often, sweeping sidewalks and driveways instead of hosing them, fixing leaks in toilets and faucets, taking shorter showers, turning off the water while brushing teeth, and running full loads of dishes and laundry. Full wise water use tips for residents and commercial customers are available on the Prince William Water website.

This is the latest regional effort to manage ongoing dry weather patterns across Northern Virginia.