Complete Guide to Occoquan RiverFest & Craft Show 2026: Dates, Hours, Vendors, Duck Splash, Kids Activities & More

Dates: Saturday & Sunday, June 6–7, 2026

Hours: 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM both days

Event Overview

The RiverFest & Craft Show features over 300–330+ artisans, crafters, and vendors lining the historic streets of Occoquan. Visitors can shop for handmade jewelry, artwork, pottery, woodworking, clothing, home décor, and much more while enjoying the charming small-town atmosphere.

The festival spills into scenic River Mill Park, where you’ll find live music, a Beer & Wine Garden, food vendors, and stunning river views.

What’s New & Highlights for 2026

RiverFest began in 2020 as a creative rebrand of the spring craft show to celebrate the Occoquan River. This year’s event continues that tradition with expanded family activities and a strong emphasis on environmental education.

Expanded “Dig It!” Kids Zone with remote-control excavators

Conservation Alley featuring local environmental groups and wildlife education

Live bands and entertainment throughout the weekend

Beer & Wine Garden with beautiful riverfront seating

Ticketed boat and kayak tours

The always-popular Duck Splash fundraiser

Must-Do Activities & Schedule

Both Days (10 AM – 5 PM)

Shop with 300+ vendors throughout the historic district

Explore Conservation Alley and environmental exhibits

Enjoy live music in River Mill Park

Relax in the Beer & Wine Garden

Grab delicious food from vendors and local restaurants

Sunday, June 7 at 2:00 PM – Duck Splash

Watch as 1,000 rubber ducks are dropped from the Route 123 bridge into the Occoquan River. This fun fundraiser lets supporters sponsor ducks for a chance to win prizes. It’s free to watch and always a crowd favorite for kids and families.

Kids & Family Activities

Dig It! Kids Zone – Remote-control excavators

– Remote-control excavators Face painting

Freestyle art bar

Obstacle course

Hands-on activities with local conservation groups

Note: Boat and kayak tours are ticketed separately. Visit the official site for times and booking.

Practical Information: Parking, Shuttles & Tips

Street parking in downtown Occoquan is limited during the festival. Here’s what you need to know:

Free satellite parking at Lorton (Workhouse), Lake Ridge, and Rt. 123/Old Bridge lots

at Lorton (Workhouse), Lake Ridge, and Rt. 123/Old Bridge lots Shuttle service: $10 round-trip (kids 12 & under ride free)

$10 round-trip (kids 12 & under ride free) Shuttles run from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM both days

Pro Tips: Arrive early, wear comfortable shoes, bring sunscreen and reusable water bottles. The event is family-friendly and generally accessible.

Where to Eat & Explore

Make a full day of it by visiting Occoquan’s year-round shops and restaurants:

Duraco’s – Excellent Italian cuisine

– Excellent Italian cuisine Bottle Stop Wine Bar – Great for date night or girls’ night

– Great for date night or girls’ night BellyWack Shack Cafe – Coffee, sandwiches & expanded seating

– Coffee, sandwiches & expanded seating Zorba’s Greek, Madigan’s, and more

Don’t miss the riverfront stroll, art galleries, and historic architecture.

Why You Should Visit

RiverFest is more than just a craft show — it’s a celebration of small businesses, community spirit, and the natural beauty of the Occoquan River. The entire town is a designated bird sanctuary, offering excellent wildlife viewing opportunities.

Ready to go?

Get complete details and vendor information at occoquanfestivals.com

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Listen to our full podcast interview with Sarah Burzio of Occoquan for more behind-the-scenes details about RiverFest and the town.