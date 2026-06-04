Picnic in the Park Returns to Fredericksburg: Fun Every Tuesday in June

Looking for a perfect midweek summer outing with the family? Head to Kenmore Memorial Park (also known as Memorial Park) every Tuesday through the end of June for the popular Picnic in the Park series — a beloved local tradition since 1997.

The free events run from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at 1401 Kenmore Ave., offering live music, food trucks and vendors, shaded areas, a playground, restrooms, and plenty of family-friendly fun. Bring a blanket, chairs, and a picnic lunch — or grab something from the on-site vendors.

Recent Highlight: Mermaid Day

This past Tuesday featured Mermaids & Sea Creatures Day with live music by the Spanglish Trio. Attendees enjoyed ocean-themed activities in the beautiful park setting.

Special thanks to Sue Nelson-Sargent for sending us these fantastic pictures and the community update. We truly appreciate locals like Sue who help keep our community connected!

Upcoming Themes

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 : Where’s Waldo Day

Break out the red-and-white stripes and search for Waldo-inspired fun alongside live music and good food.

: Break out the red-and-white stripes and search for Waldo-inspired fun alongside live music and good food. Tuesday, June 16, 2026: Prince & Princess Day

A royal celebration — perfect for crowns, tiaras, fancy outfits, and magical park vibes.

The series continues with more themed Tuesdays through June 30.

This is a great, low-cost way for families, friends, and coworkers to enjoy Fredericksburg’s summer outdoors. All events are free and open to the public.

Plan Your Visit

For the latest performer announcements, weather updates, or schedule changes, visit the

official City of Fredericksburg page or follow Fredericksburg Parks, Recreation & Events on Facebook.

See you at the park! 🌳🎶

Photos courtesy of Sue Nelson-Sargent.