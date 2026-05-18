Spanberger Vows Virginians Get Representation They Deserve

“The Supreme Court of the United States has now joined the Supreme Court of Virginia in choosing to nullify an election and the votes of more than 3 million Virginians. These Virginians made their voices heard – casting their ballots in good faith to push back against a president who said he’s ‘entitled’ to more seats in Congress before voters go to the polls.” The Center Square reported.

“As governor, I will make sure voters know when and how to cast their votes this year. Because our votes are how we choose the representation we deserve.”

Spanberger made the remarks after the U.S. Supreme Court denied an emergency stay on Friday, upholding the invalidation of the April 21 constitutional amendment vote on redrawing Virginia’s congressional districts mid-decade. The state will use the 2021 map for November’s elections, maintaining the current 6-5 Democratic majority in Virginia’s U.S. House delegation.