Prince William Man Dies in Gas Station Stabbing

A 20-year-old Woodbridge man was stabbed to death early Saturday morning during an altercation at a Shell gas station in Dumfries.

Prince William County police responded to the Shell station at 17250 Dumfries Road around 12:10 a.m. May 17 and found Jonathan David Ferreyra Agapito with a stab wound near the gas pumps. Medics provided aid, but he was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say Ferreyra Agapito got into a physical fight with a 42-year-old employee. During the altercation, the employee, Michael Orlando Dickey, of no fixed address, produced a knife and stabbed the victim once in the upper body. Dickey was taken into custody without incident and charged with manslaughter. He is being held without bond. A court date is pending.

Detectives are asking anyone with information or who witnessed the incident to contact Prince William County police at 703-792-7000 or submit a tip online at pwcva.gov/policetip. This information comes from a Prince William County police press release. Additional details will be released as they become available.

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