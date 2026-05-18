Manassas Vice Mayor Eyes Top Job

“I hope to be the next mayor,” InsideNoVa reported. “My phone has blown up with folks asking/wanting me to run for Delegate. While I appreciate the support and good wishes, my focus and future in politics is in Manassas, on your Council and hopefully as your Mayor.”

Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger, a Democrat, plans to resign in December, opening the seat in January. The City Council could appoint an interim mayor from its members or call a special election under Virginia law. Wolfe, first elected to council in 2008 and a Democrat since 2016, has lived in the city since 1990.

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