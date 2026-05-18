Manassas Mayor Drama: Michelle Davis-Younger Steps Down, Mark Wolf Eyes the Seat

Uriah kicks off with a wild Costco politeness story, then dives into the latest: squirrels knocking out power (again), Vice Mayor Mark Wolf announcing a run for mayor as Michelle Davis-Younger steps down early, the controversial Washington Manassas airport rename, and why infrastructure needs to come first.

Lynn Forkel Green joins for straight talk on outages, leadership changes, restaurant recs, and what’s next for the city. Plus summer events — Duck Splash, Newsies, Guys & Dolls & more!

What’s your take on the mayor race or those squirrels? Drop it below 👇

Full episode now on YouTube 👇 https://youtube.com/@potomaclocal