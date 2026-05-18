Manassas Distillery Sweeps Top Virginia Spirits Awards

Manassas-based KO Distilling earned top honors at the 2026 First Landing Cup, Virginia’s premier competition for state-made spirits.

Its Bare Knuckle Cask Strength Straight Rye Whiskey took Best in Show, Best in Class for whiskey, Best in Category for rye whiskey, and a gold medal. The competition, organized by the Virginia Spirits Board, drew more than 100 entries judged blind by national experts. It celebrates craftsmanship tied to Virginia’s distilling history since the 1607 landing at Cape Henry.

KO Distilling also won gold for Battle Standard 142 Gin (Best in Class for contemporary gin and Raccoon’s Pick for value), Distiller’s Reserve Bottled-in-Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey (Best in Category for bourbon), and Bare Knuckle Cask Strength Straight Wheat Whiskey (Best in Category for wheat whiskey). All gold medal winners will be featured in a special First Landing Cup promotion at select Virginia ABC stores starting in June.

Co-founder Bill Karlson said the awards reflect 11 years of focus on quality artisan spirits that highlight Virginia terroir. KO Distilling is located at 10381 Central Park Drive in Manassas.

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