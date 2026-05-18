Obituary: Donna Jean Kroh (1945-2026)

Donna Jean Kroh (Age 80)

Memorial service info

Donna Jean Kroh, 80, of Woodbridge, VA passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2026, after a courageous battle with cancer. Her strength and determination gave us precious extra time with her, for which we are deeply grateful.

Donna was born on November 22, 1945, in Barnesville, OH, to Wilfred Lee Mann and Helen Francis Stephens Mann. She grew up on a dairy farm and attended Barnesville High School. She is survived by her husband of 30 years, Richard Kroh, sister Judy Carpenter and brothers David and Dean Mann, her son Michael Neese and daughter-in-law Kristen Neese. She has three beloved grandchildren, Hudson, Sarah Beth and Jack in Richmond, VA.

Donna and Richard were married on June 15, 1996, and she had a deep love for her husband, son, and grandchildren, and cherished traveling the country, spending time with friends, volunteering at her church, and guiding others through mentorship and sponsorship. At Christ Chapel, she was a member of the Sisters of Strength and guest services ministry. She was a member of the Christ Chapel choir and Ambassadors of Hope. Through her faith, compassion, and recovery journey, she built a strong and loving circle of friends who will miss her dearly. She also treasured the friendships and fellowship she shared through the Rolling Thunder and Christian Motorcyclist Association motorcycle community that she and Richard enjoyed together. Donna will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, sense of humor, unwavering faith, and deep commitment to family and friends. She devoted herself to helping others as a mentor, volunteer, confidant, and friend. Her legacy as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and faithful friend will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her, leaving a gentle yet profound imprint on their lives.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 21, 2026, at Christ Chapel Church, located at 13909 Smoketown Road, Woodbridge, Virginia. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., followed by the memorial service at Christ Chapel and will close the celebration of life at Historic Dumfries Cemetery on Mine Road in Dumfries, VA.

All who knew Donna are welcome to attend and celebrate her extraordinary life. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Christ Chapel Church.