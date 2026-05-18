Manassas-area medical death, Triangle suicide

On May 10 at 5:02 p.m., officers were flagged down at the Days Inn, 7249 New Market Court in Manassas (20109), for a report of a naked man in a side lobby. The 53-year-old man became aggressive and showed signs of narcotic influence. He was detained without incident or use of force while officers called for additional help and medical services.

While seated in custody, the man became unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital where he remained in critical condition until his death on May 15. Authorities believe the death was medical in nature, possibly related to ingested narcotics. The man’s body was sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy. The investigation continues.

Apparent Suicide in Triangle

On May 16 at 9:10 p.m., officers responded to the 18000 block of Joplin Road in Triangle (22172) for a vehicle that struck a tree. Officers found the 22-year-old male driver with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation found no signs of foul play and no threat to the community. The case remains under investigation.

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