Virginia Assault Firearm Ban Faces Court Challenges

“The complaint says Virginia’s law amounts to what plaintiffs describe as a ‘flat prohibition’ on firearms and magazines commonly owned by law-abiding Americans for lawful purposes including self-defense,” The Center Square reported. “While the General Assembly chose not to adopt my amendment that specifically carves out certain firearms frequently used for hunting, I will work with the patrons to clarify this language,” Gov. Abigail Spanberger said in a statement released by the governor’s office.

The National Rifle Association, Firearms Policy Coalition and Second Amendment Foundation filed a federal lawsuit in the Eastern District of Virginia seeking to block Senate Bill 749 before its July 1 effective date. The measure bans import, manufacture, sale, purchase or transfer of certain semiautomatic firearms and magazines holding more than 15 rounds, with limited exceptions. Additional state court challenges have also been filed.

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