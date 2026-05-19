Stafford County Board of Supervisors to Decide Fate of Proposed Buc-ee’s Travel Center Tonight

After nearly three years of debate, the Stafford County Board of Supervisors will vote tonight, May 19, 2026, on whether to approve rezoning and a conditional use permit for a massive Buc-ee’s travel center along Interstate 95.

The meeting begins at 5 p.m. in the Board Chambers at the George L. Gordon, Jr. Government Center, 1300 Courthouse Road, Stafford. It will be streamed live online at https://www.regionalwebtv.com/staffordbos.

The proposal calls for rezoning approximately 35-36 acres in the Garrisonville Election District, near the intersection of Courthouse Road (Route 630) and Austin Ridge Drive, just east of I-95 Exit 140. The site, currently vacant, would host a roughly 74,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s with 120 fueling positions, 24 Tesla charging stations, and 833 parking spaces.

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based chain famous for its clean restrooms, fresh BBQ, baked goods, merchandise, and beaver-themed souvenirs, has expanded rapidly. This would be only the third location in Virginia and the northernmost, serving the D.C. metro area.

Planning Commission Recommendation

In March 2026, the Stafford County Planning Commission recommended approval after a lengthy public hearing that drew strong opposition to the project’s traffic impacts. County planning staff had recommended denial due to concerns about traffic and the effects on nearby neighborhoods, such as Embrey Mill.

Proponents highlight economic benefits, jobs, tax revenue, and popularity as a travel destination. Opponents worry about added congestion on already busy I-95 and local roads, safety, and impacts on residential quality of life.

Buc-ee’s has submitted updated traffic studies, proffers, and responses to Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) comments, including proposed road improvements around the interchange.

Background and Next Steps

The project has been under review since at least 2024, with multiple submissions, public input opportunities, and revisions. If approved, construction could lead to an opening as early as 2028.

For full details, visit the county’s dedicated page: Proposed Buc-ee’s of Stafford.