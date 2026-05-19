Suspect in Pink Costume Reported Near Lafayette Boulevard

Fredericksburg police are investigating suspicious activity reported on Thursday, May 14, 2026, around 4:30 p.m. in the Lafayette Boulevard corridor. A suspect wearing a pink costume was reportedly following children in the area.

The Fredericksburg Police Department has increased patrols in the neighborhood and is asking residents to stay vigilant. Anyone who saw or interacted with the person in the pink costume is urged to contact police at 540-373-3122. Anonymous tips can be sent by texting “FPDtip” followed by the information to 847-411 or through the free FPD Tip app.

Lafayette Boulevard runs through a residential part of Fredericksburg near Route 1. The investigation remains ongoing.

This comes from a Fredericksburg Police Department news release issued May 18, 2026.

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