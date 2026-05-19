Arson Suspects Nabbed Months After Woodbridge Hotel Fire

Prince William County Fire Marshals responded to a reported structure fire at the Sleep Inn on March 18 at 9:07 p.m. The hotel is located at 14080 Shoppers Best Way in Woodbridge (22192).

Investigators determined the suspect entered the building, discharged a liquid and ignited it, causing damage to the occupied dwelling. The probe identified two Arlington men.

Alejandro Nunez, 35, of Arlington, was arrested May 18 with help from Arlington Police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force. James Robert Minor, 32, of Arlington, was arrested April 21. Both face charges of arson to an occupied dwelling (18.2-77). Minor also faces a conspiracy charge. Both are held without bond. Court dates are pending.

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